Aiyedatiwa: BTO Political Family Hails Tunji-Ojo For Delivering Record Votes

The BTO Political Family yesterday expressed profound appreciation to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (BTO), for his outstanding contribution to the resounding victory of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in the just-concluded Ondo State governorship election.

A statement issued by the BTO Political family said Tunji-Ojo’s political influence was once again on full display as Akoko North West Local Government, his constituency, emerged with the highest votes for the APC, recording a remarkable 25,010 votes—an impressive 81.2 per cent of the total votes cast in the local government.

This landslide result played a pivotal role in securing Governor Aiyedatiwa’s victory, further reinforcing the APC’s dominance in Ondo State. Recall that this is not the first time Tunji-Ojo has delivered such groundbreaking results.

During the 2023 presidential election, Akoko North West also led the state in votes for the APC, significantly contributing to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s success.

The statement reads: “His consistency in mobilizing grassroots support underscores his unparalleled dedication to the party’s growth and progress. “The BTO Political Family commends Tunji-Ojo’s commitment to the APC both at the state and national levels.”

