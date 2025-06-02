Aiyedatiwa Begins Dualisation Of Okitipupa/Igbokoda Road

Share

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has flagged off the dualisation of Okitipupa to Igbokoda in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state as part of efforts to boost infrastructure in the Southern part of the state.

The 27.5km Igbokoda–Okitipupa road, Aiyedatiwa said is a transformative infrastructure project designed to boost connectivity and drive economic development across the Ondo South Senatorial District.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony held at Igbokoda, the Governor reaffirmed his commitment to creating an enabling environment for growth, assuring the people, development partners, and investors of the state’s readiness to fulfill all requirements needed to position Ondo State as a premier destination for investment, tourism, and improved quality of life.

Aiyedatiwa said the dualization of the Igbokoda–Okitipupa Township Road is a clear testament to his administration’s commitment to accelerated development and the fulfillment of promises made during the electioneering campaign.

He explained that the dual carriageway, which connects other parts of the state to the coastal region, is crucial to the development of the proposed deep seaport and the economic growth of the area.

“Specifically, this project resonates deeply with the President’s profound vision for the accelerated growth of the Marine and Blue Economy across our great country. Ondo State, with its extensive coastline and rich aquatic resources, is perfectly positioned to become a major hub in this burgeoning sector. This dualization is, therefore, not just about improving transportation; it is also about unlocking the immense potential that lies within our maritime corridor.

“You will recall that in the twilight of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration, approval for the Ondo Deep Seaport was granted to our dear State. This monumental feat was in recognition of our State’s strategic importance in the national quest for accelerated development at the highest levels.

“This Igbokoda – Okitipupa dualization project is, therefore, one of the strategic infrastructure initiatives painstakingly conceived by our Administration to proactively fill the logistical and economic gaps that the development of the Deep Seaport will inevitably present. We are not just reacting to future needs; we are anticipating them and laying the groundwork today.”

The governor highlighted the multi-dimensional benefits of the road, stating that it will positively impact commerce, mobility, and the quality of life in the Southern Senatorial District and the state as a whole.

In his welcome address, Engr. Abiola Olawoye, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Lands, and Housing, described the project as 27.5 kilometers in length, with four meters of road width, six meters of setback on both sides, and three meters reserved for utility services.

According to him, “The road corridor is 28 meters, hydraulic structures of 750 by 750 by 150mm thickness in an urban area where we have shoulders in an undeveloped area and the total length of the hydraulic structure on the road is about 10,500 meters both sides and we also have walkway at 1.5 meters on both sides and the carriageway of the road is 9.3 meters”, he said.

The Chairmen of Ilaje and Okitipupa Local governments, Maurice Oripenaye and Andrew Ogunsakin, along with traditional rulers including the Abodi of Ikale, Oba Babatunde Faduyile, and the Amapetu of Mahin Kingdom, Oba Segun Akinyomi, expressed appreciation to the Governor for prioritizing road infrastructure across the district.

