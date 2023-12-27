Aiyedatiwa Becomes Governor As Akeredolu Dies

The Acting Governor of Ondo State, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa is to become the substantive Governor of the state following the death of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Akeredolu had on December 12 proceeded on medical leave for the fourth time since he assumed office in 2017 as governor of the State. This was after the intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the battle to impeach Aiyedatiwa as Deputy Governor of the State.

A family and multiple sources within the state government confirmed to reporters on Wednesday morning that Akeredolu died in Lagos.

It was learnt that the health of Akeredolu was being managed by State House doctors up to his death because they could not fly him abroad.

A source said “Akeredolu is dead; he died in Lagos. They were looking for dialysis machines to be sent to his secret location in Lagos last week.”

He was 67 years old.

The ailing governor returned to Nigeria in September following a three-month medical leave in Germany and only recently proceeded on another one after he was directed by President Bola Tinubu to hand over power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Following his return to Nigeria in September, Akeredolu stayed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and tried to govern his state from there, leading to public outrage.

The Information Commissioner, Mrs Bamidele Olateju’s phone has not been reached.