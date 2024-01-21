Aiyedatiwa: Balancing The Wheel Of Governance

Governance works like a car. For the car to be adjudged good for the road, a whole lot of things must be taken into consideration. No matter how good your tyres might be, steering effortlessly demands that your wheel synchronises. It is the same thing with governance. The primary essence of government is the protection of lives and properties.

In delivering this, all actions and inactions of the gaffer is to ensure the equitable distribution of whatever nature has dismally distributed. Like wheel balancing, every weight is redistributed to entrench harmony, equity and justice. This week, Ondo State made serious progress under Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa and we cannot but thank God.

The ‘Go-back-to-site’ order was as audacious as faithful. Aiyedatiwa countlessly told those who visited to commiserate with him on the demise of his former boss that all projects initiated by his boss would be completed without delay. He emotionally reiterated his commitment to ensuring that no single legacy of Aketi is obliterated.

The Governor has or- dered the completion of Ọwọ township road, Oba Osupa, Oluwatuyi, Ijoka, Oda, Onyearugbulem/Shagari flyover, 15.89km selected roads in Ondo city, selected roads in Akungba, Igbobini, Arigidi, Okitipupa, EmurIle and others despite the State’s lean resources.

Since the nucleus of democracy as a system of government is the people, Aiyedatiwa soared the morale of the living with a generous splashing of N30 million interest free loan to widows of the fallen heroes as Ondo state marked 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day last week.

Empathising with the widows and relatives of those who paid the ultimate price for the unity and wellness of their country is a special booster to the living who will patriotically serve their country in whatever capacity they find themselves.

However, the people of Aiyetoro in Ilaje Local Government may be in for serious relief as Aiyedatiwa approved an action plan for lasting and sustainable solutions to the incessant ocean surge that has ravaged the area for several years.

In a bid to court investors by making the state a destination for those who wish to do legitimate businesses, the government of Ondo State under the leadership of Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa has taken a significant economic step in approving the State Action Plan on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) programmes.

Getting rid of darkness in major cities of the state, the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral resources, Engr. Obe Razaq, has been saddled with the responsibility of providing solar-powered light. To test the efficiency of the initiative, the Council has approved the commencement of sample installations at the front of Government House, Alagbaka, Akure.

The relentless Aiyedatiwa moved during the week to enhance the state of health of all citizens with the express instruction given to the Ministry of Environment to ensure speedy cleanness of the state through its #keepOndoClean initiative.

The improvement of sanitation standard as well as waste management will not just create a healthy atmosphere but also create jobs for players in waste related business.