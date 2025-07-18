Aiyedatiwa Backs True Federalism, Resource Control

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has said that any meaningful constitutional amendment must reflect the aspirations, values, and socio-economic realities of Nigerians, especially through true federalism and a restructured revenue-sharing formula.

Aiyedatiwa made the remark on Friday, July 18, 2025, during the South-West Zonal Public Hearing of the House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, held at the International Centre for Culture and Events (The Dome), Akure.

Commending President Bola Tinubu for championing democratic reforms, the governor described the constitution review process as a timely and laudable endeavour. He also praised the House Committee, chaired by Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, for bringing the process closer to the people.

Aiyedatiwa said the current constitution must be updated to meet Nigeria’s evolving needs, identifying priority areas for amendment, including fiscal federalism, state policing, control of mineral resources, and recognition of Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) as full-fledged local government areas.

“Ondo State aligns with the progressive aspirations of the South-West in advocating for a true federal system that reflects the political, economic, and cultural realities of the federating units,” he stated.

According to him, states should control their resources and remit 40% to the federal government, describing the current revenue formula as skewed in favour of the centre.

On security, the governor advocated the establishment of state police, citing the success of the Amotekun Corps in tackling local insecurity in the South-West.

“The centralised police system is overwhelmed and underfunded. States, being closer to the people, are better equipped to understand and address their security needs,” he said.

He also called for the removal of minerals from the Exclusive Legislative List to allow states manage their resources more effectively.

“Ondo State is rich in bitumen, granite, kaolin, limestone, and marble. Yet, bureaucratic bottlenecks and weak federal oversight have encouraged illegal mining. This must change,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa further demanded that the 33 LCDAs created in Ondo State be constitutionally recognised as local government areas, as is being proposed for similar entities in Lagos State.

While stating that Ondo State is not opposed to the creation of new states, the governor warned against any proposal that seeks to alter the state’s existing boundaries or cede any of its territory to another state.

He reiterated the state’s readiness to collaborate with the National Assembly and other stakeholders to deliver a Constitution that promotes fairness, inclusion, and national development.

At the hearing, stakeholders from Ondo, Ekiti, and Osun States submitted memoranda on issues ranging from gender inclusion to traditional leadership.

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Abiodun Oyebanji, represented by Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Dayo Apata, called for equal political representation for women and persons with disabilities, constitutional recognition of traditional rulers, and restrictions on herders’ movement.

Similarly, Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, represented by Deputy Governor Kola Adewusi, advocated a reduction in campaign costs to curb electoral malpractice.

Representing traditional rulers, the Olowo of Owo and Chairman, Ondo State Council of Obas, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye, urged constitutional recognition for monarchs and their involvement in governance.

Also, Chairperson of the Nigerian League of Women Voters, Mrs. Titilayo Owolabi, presented a petition with 33,000 signatures demanding greater inclusion of women in politics and governance.