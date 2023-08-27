Aiyedatiwa Averts Crisis as Truck Blocks Ondo-Ore Highway

Ondo State Acting Governor, Hon Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, at the weekend averted what could have led to crisis, follow- ing a heavy-duty trailer that developed mechanical fault and blocked the ever-busy Ondo-Ore high- way in Odigbo Local Government area of the state.

The Acting Governor was returning from Mahintedo, in Ilaje Local Government, where he attended a funeral service for late Chief (Mrs) Cecilia Oluwafemi Orowole. The situation which led to a gridlock, left the travelers who had spent more than two hours at the spot frustrated.

They lamented the ugly situation, moreso, as the driver of the truck was nowhere to be found, leaving them with no hope of continuing their journey. Arriving at the spot where the truck had broken down, Aiyedatiwa calmed down the angry travellers, as he immediately put a call across to officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to tow the trailer that had obstructed vehicular movement on the high- way.

One of the commuters who lamented that they had spent more than two hours in the traffic jam, thanked the Acting Governor for showing concern on their plight and for ordering the evacuation of the truck.