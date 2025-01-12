Aiyedatiwa At 60: Obayangban Celebrates Gov’s Visionary Leadership

Share

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has received glowing accolades from his Special Assistant on Afforestation, Bidemi Obayangban, popularly known as O.C General, as he marks his 60th birthday.

Obayangban described the governor as a visionary leader whose tenure has brought about remarkable strides in governance and development.

In a statement released on Friday, the afforestation aide hailed Aiyedatiwa’s leadership style, which he said has been marked by inclusivity, resilience, and a strong commitment to environmental sustainability.

Obayangban noted that the governor’s passion for the preservation of natural resources has repositioned Ondo State as a champion of ecological conservation.

“Your 60th birthday is an opportunity to celebrate not only your personal achievements but also your extraordinary impact on Ondo State. Your support for afforestation projects and other environmentally driven policies has left an indelible mark on our state’s progress,” Obayangban stated.

He further praised Aiyedatiwa’s dedication to fostering unity and peace across the state, adding that his administration’s inclusive approach has continued to inspire confidence among the people.

According to Obayangban, the governor’s ability to manage the complexities of leadership with humility and wisdom stands as a model for others in public service.

Obayangban also reiterated his commitment to the governor’s vision, particularly in ensuring the state’s afforestation goals are achieved.

He expressed optimism that the initiatives championed by Aiyedatiwa would pave the way for a greener, more prosperous future for Ondo State.

“I pray for good health, strength, and wisdom for Governor Aiyedatiwa as he leads Ondo State to greater heights.

“I join the wonderful people of Ondo State, along with friends and associates, to celebrate a Governor who has wholeheartedly dedicated himself to the service of humanity.

“Happy birthday to my forever boss!” Obayangban added.

