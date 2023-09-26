Aiyedatiwa asks court to stop his sacking as Assembly serves impeachment notice

Ondo State Deputy Lucky Aiyedatiwa yesterday asked an Ondo State High Court to stop the House of Assembly from sacking him. However, the Assembly went ahead to serve Aiyedatiwa his impeachment notice.

The deputy sought an injunction stopping the Assembly from initiating, continuing, or proceeding with the process of removing him from office pending the hearing and determination of his suit.

The Assembly last week asked Aiyedatiwa to respond to the issues raised in a petition against him.

He claimed that the Assembly was not competent to proceed with his sacking as it was in breach of his constitutional and fundamental rights to fair hearing fundamental rights to fair hearing, he also said the sacking of his media aides and subjecting him to the Ministry of Information headed by a commissioner amounts to a breach of his rights and privileges as a deputy governor.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu; the House of Assembly Speaker; the Chief Judge; and the Clerk of the Assembly are the defendants. Aiyedatiwa asked the court to declare that his office, tenure, status, rights, and privileges are protected, guaranteed, and secure by the Constitution.

He also asked the court to declare that in the determination of his civil rights and obligations as deputy governor, he is entitled to a fair hearing and that given the utterances and conduct of the Assembly so far; there is a likelihood of bias against him in the impeachment process.

Also, he sought an order to stop the Chief Judge of Ondo State from accepting or acting upon any request from the Assembly to set up any panel to investigate any acts of gross misconduct against him.

The House of Assembly Speaker Olamide Oladiji said the House had secured a court affidavit to serve the deputy governor the letter through other means. He said Aiyedatiwa had received the service and the Assembly would proceed with the proceedings.

Oladiji said the 26 lawmakers had appended their signatures to the petition to remove the deputy governor.