March 16, 2025
March 16, 2025
Aiyedatiwa Approves Recruitment Of 1,100 Teachers

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has approved the employment of one thousand and one hundred Teachers (1,100) into the Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board (ODSUBEB).

The new recruitment is part of deliberate efforts of the government to fill critical vacancies in the Public Primary Schools across the state.

The new directive for recruitment came after the completion of the recruitment process.

The Executive Chairman of ODSUBEB, Victor Olambitan, in a statement by the Director of Media, Bola Ajijo, appreciated the governor for approving the recruitment aimed at addressing gaps and possible shortfalls created by workers leaving the Public Service.

He said the employment would go a long way to improve the pupil-teacher ratio in public primary schools and, at the same time, help the quality of education delivered in schools, especially in rural and hard-to-reach areas across the state.

