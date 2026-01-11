Aiyedatiwa Approves MRTF Payment For Resident Doctors

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has approved the yearly payment of the Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) to all regular and supernumerary resident doctors at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH).

This approval, the government said, is part of deliberate efforts by the state government to strengthen the residency training programme and boost the morale of resident doctors in the state-owned teaching hospital.

The MRTF would be paid annually to eligible resident doctors. The Chief Medical Director of UNIMEDTH, Dr. Michael Gbala, who disclosed at the weekend, expressed profound appreciation to the Governor for this thoughtful and impactful gesture, noting that it would significantly enhance the quality, stability, and attractiveness of the residency training programme at the institution.

Also, Dr. Gbala commended the Governor for his continued commitment to upgrading the Teaching Hospital with state-of-theart medical equipment, including Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT) Scan, 3D Mammography, Digital X-ray systems, 4D ultrasound Scans, Endoscopy suites, New Intensive Care Unit (ICU) equipment, Full In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) facilities and Neonatal Intensive Care units Equipment among others.