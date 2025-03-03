Aiyedatiwa Approves Employment Of Secondary School Teachers

Share

Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has approved the employment of 1,010 (one thousand and ten) new teachers for secondary schools in the State.

The Governor’s approval was contained in a press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, on Monday, March 3.

The approval comes after the completion of the recruitment process by the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), which screened thousands of applicants in 2024.

According to the statement, the list of successful candidates will be made public online on Monday and will be displayed at the premises of TESCOM headquarters and zonal offices across the State from Tuesday.

Also, the successful candidates are to begin their documentation immediately.

It would be recalled that the Governor had given approval for the recruitment of 1000 secondary school and 1000 primary school teachers since 2024, which signaled the start of the recruitment exercise by TESCOM and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

While the final list for the secondary school candidates was approved by the Governor on Friday, that of the primary school candidates is currently undergoing its finishing touches.

The governor’s spokesperson also noted that shortages of teaching staff in public schools, particularly in rural communities, necessitated the governor’s directive that the recruitment must be based on the peculiar needs of the understaffed schools across the State.

The recruitment of teachers in both primary and secondary schools is one of the efforts of the Aiyedatiwa administration in revamping the education sector in the State.

Additionally, the Governor had on Friday approved the payment of N633m for the registration of students for the West Africa Examination Council’s Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination.

This came after the Governor approved the upgrade and conversion of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, to a University of Agriculture and Agribusiness.

