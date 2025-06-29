Aiyedatiwa Appreciates Abegunde’s Contributions To N’Delta Dev’t

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has commended Chief Ifedayo Abegunde, the Executive Director of Corporate Services at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), for his outstanding contributions to youth empowerment and the development of the Niger Delta region.

Speaking at the celebration of Chief Abegunde’s 70th birthday held at the International Culture and Event Centre (The Dome), Akure, Aiyedatiwa described him as a dedicated public servant whose impact in politics and governance has been far-reaching.

Aiyedatiwa, who lauded the former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and two-term member of the House of Representatives, said Abegunde’s legacy of service to Ondo State, the Niger Delta, and Nigeria is worthy of emulation.

“Chief Abegunde has consistently made meaningful contributions to the development of our people and communities. Ondo State is proud of his achievements and unwavering commitment to service,” the Governor stated.

In his remarks, Chief Abegunde, who was recently honoured with the title Asiwaju of Akure by the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, expressed deep gratitude to God for the gift of life and thanked his family, friends, and political associates for their enduring support.

He reaffirmed his commitment to uplifting Akure and the entire state through meaningful initiatives. Reflecting on his journey, he emphasized the values of resilience, faith, and public service as pillars of his life.

“I am committed to helping our people and supporting those in need. We must unite and collaborate on community development,” Abegunde stated, urging Nigerian youths to remain law-abiding and committed to nation-building.

He further stressed the importance of youth empowerment and manpower development as tools for creating a brighter and more prosperous future.

The event was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Senators Jide Ipinsagba (Ondo North) and Adeniyi Adegbonmire (Ondo Central), as well as the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande.

Others present were the Chairman of the Ondo APC, Ade Adetimehin; former SSG Oladunni Odu; NDDC representatives; and Members of the House of Representatives—Okunjimi Odimayo, Timilehin Adelegbe, and Festus Akingbaso.

Also in attendance were the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji; Chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Dayo Adeyeye; MD/CEO of the Federal Housing Authority, Oyetunde Ojo; former Finance Commissioner, Wale Akinterinwa; and many other notable figures.