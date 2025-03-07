Aiyedatiwa Appoints UNIMED VC, Inaugurates Visitation Panel

Share

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has constituted a Visitation Panel for the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) just as he appointed a new Vice Chancellor for the institution.

The Visitation Panel will be chaired by Gbenga Olumekun, while other members of the panel include Idowu Benjamin, Olumide Ogidan, Anthony Akala, and Richard Adeyinka Arifalo, who will serve as the Secretary.

The Visitation Panel would examine the state of compliance of the university statutes and approved programmes of study, examine the financial management of the university, including the Subvention, grants, loans, and Internally Generated Revenues (IGRS), and determine their compliance with Appropriate Regulations.

Also, the panel would examine the adequacy of staff and staff development programmes of the university, examine industrial relations amongst management, staff, and students, recommend ways to achieve lasting peace and harmony, and examine the state of landed properties and other assets of the university.

Besides, the panel would determine the level of compliance with recommendations of prior visitation panel government’s White Paper and to recommend measures and actions to reposition the university for optimal performance.

The panel, according to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan, has six weeks to submit its report.

Meanwhile, following the expiration of the tenure of Adesegun Fatusi as the Vice Chancellor of the University, Governor Aiyedatiwa has approved the appointment of Ebuoluwa Aderonke Adejuyigbe as the new VC.

The appointment of Adejuyigbe followed the recommendation of the Governing Council of the institution.

Adejuyigbe, Professor of Paediatrics, Adejuyigbe who hails from Akoko North East local government area of the State, is the current Executive Director of the Central Office of Research of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife and a Consultant Paediatician at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital.

She is a Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Medicine, former Dean of the Faculty of Clinical Sciences, OAU and is the Vice-President of the African Society of Paediatric Infectious Diseases and Co-Chair of the National Child Health Technical Working Committee.

Adejuyigbe would assume office as the VC after the submission of the report of the Visitation Panel.

In the meantime, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration and Clinical Services, Adolphus Odogun Loto, is to take charge as the Acting Vice Chancellor pending the assumption of office of the newly appointed VC.

