Aiyedatiwa Appoints New Permanent Secretaries In Ondo

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Monday approved the confirmation and appointment of thirty-two (32) Permanent Secretaries in the State Civil Service.

The appointment was disclosed in a press statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan.

On the list of the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries are: Mrs Tayo Ogundare, Mrs Morayo M. Bayo-Philip, Adeyemi Sule, Mrs Olufunso Tunji-Omoniyi, Olanrewaju Abiodun, Tope Lebile, Stephen R. Aworere, Omotayo Akeju, Olufemi Moyinolorun, Olakunle Ajibade, Olusegun Orisabinone, Idowu A. Owolabi, Adeoye O. Atibioke, Mrs Toyin O. Awotoye, Ayodeji Ayeku.

Other appointees are: Mrs Oluwakemi Akinyemi, Bamidele Daisi, Engr. Akinluyi Omotola, Olumide Kinga, Mrs Ope Adetoye, Olusiji Olatunji, Mrs Oluseyi Odusola, Mrs Funke Adelayi, Dr Akindele Ige, Olanrewaju Akarakiri, Dr Mrs Abike Ilawole, Abimbola Tofowomo, Kolawole B. Kayode, Peter Akingbade, Ayodeji Ogudare, Adeduro Niyi Akinbola and Engr. Ibidapo Ojo.

Also, Governor Aiyedatiwa approved the confirmation of Olusola Sunday Ajayi as Statistician-General and Charles Tunde Ojuolape as Auditor-General for Local Governments, which is subject to clearance by the Ondo State House of Assembly.

The statement noted that the confirmation and appointments take effect from 1st February, 2026, while the date for the swearing-in ceremony for the newly appointed officers will be announced later.