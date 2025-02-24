Aiyedatiwa Appoints Fasoranti’s Son As SSG

Share

…Reappoints Commissioners, Advisers

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has appointed Taiwo Fasoranti, the son of Afenifere Leader, the Pan Yoruba Socio-political group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, as the Secretary to the State Government.

Until his appointment, Taiwo Fasoranti, who hails from Akure South local government area, was the Chairman of the Hospital Management Board (HMB).

The appointment came as the Governor resumed work in his office a few minutes after he was sworn in as the seventh democratically elected Governor of the State on Monday.

Also, Governor Aiyedatiwa approved the reappointment of Kayode Ajulo, SAN, as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Omowunmi Isaac, as Commissioner for Finance.

Besides, the governor reappointed Johnson Alabi, Seun Osamaye, Bola Taiwo, and

Simidele Odimayo as Special Advisers.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Abiola Olawoye has been elevated to the position of Special Adviser, Infrastructure, Lands, and Housing.

The appointments including that of commissioners and special advisers, according to the Chief Press Secretary, Pr Ebenezer Adeniyan take immediate effect

Governor Aiyedatiwa urged the new appointees to hit the ground running in providing effective and efficient services to the people of Ondo State.

