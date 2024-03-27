Aiyedatiwa, Apc Mourn, As Aspirants Suspend Campaigns

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and aspirants on the platform of the party yesterday mourned the death of an aspirant of the party, Dr Paul Akintelure. Consequently, aspirants on the platform of the party, including Wale Akinterinwa, Gbenga Edema, and Mayowa Akinfolarin, have suspended their campaigns over the death of one of their co-contestants.

Akintelure was a running mate to late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in 2012 while contesting on the platform of the Action Congress of Nigeria (CAN) which he lost to Dr Olusegun Mimiko of the Labour Party (LP). Confirming his death, spokesman of the family, Oladapo S. Akintelure, said the late APC chieftain was 61 and until his death was a medical doctor, philanthropist and an aspirant for the party. Oladapo’s statement reads in part; “Dr Paul Akintelure departed from us early this morning in Lagos, leaving behind a legacy of service, dedication and commitment to the people of Ondo State.