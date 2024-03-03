Aiyedatiwa, Akinterinwa Shut Down Akure, Igbokoda

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State and former Commissioner for Finance, Hon Wale Akinterinwa shut down Akure, the State capital, and Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local government in different solidarity matches organised for them by their supporters.

While hundreds of women from the 18 local government areas of the state stormed Akure, the capital city to stage a walk in support of Akinterinwa, hundreds of excited residents of Igbokoda, the headquarters of Ilaje local government area of the State, trooped out to welcome home one of their own, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The women who adorned different colours of Faz-cap branded with the popular Akinterinwa WA KAJOSE slogan took off from the popular democracy park along Adesida Road through Oyemekun road, chanting various songs in support of the APC aspirant.

The walk which halted the free flow of traffic for hours on the eyebrow of the capital city ended at Akinterinwa’s Campaign office at Ilesha Garage where another group of women was waiting to join them.

Wife of the APC aspirant, Oluremi was happy with the large turnout of the women and appreciated their support for her husband promising that their effort would not go unrewarded.

Her words “I feel happy, I feel impressed that Ondo women are out for my husband, he will not let you down, my husband appreciates the role of women in the society and nation building and he is ready to make life more meaningful for you if you support him to pick the APC ticket come April”

Mrs Akinterinwa described her husband as a good family

man with a passion for women and children promising that he would not disappoint them if allowed to govern the state.

Mrs Akinterinwa urged the women to return to their respective local governments and rally support for her husband to pick the APC governorship ticket so he could actualize his lofty dreams for Ondo state.

“Please go to your local government, wards, and streets, tell people about Wale Akinterinwa, he’s a man that values human beings, his passion for Ondo state is unmatched and he will not disappoint the people,” Mrs Akinterinwa said.

The coordinator of the women, Mrs Oluwatoyin Adegbenro said the women decided to walk for Wale Akinterinwa to galvanise support for his ambition to become the next governor of the state because of his track record as a three-time finance commissioner in the state and his love for the development of women and children.

In Igbokoda, it was the first time Governor Aiyedatiwa would be returning to his hometown since his assumption of office on December 27, 2023.

The governor’s supporters sang melodious traditional songs and danced. They followed the Governor to his residence at GRA, Igbokoda.

Thanking the crowd for their show of love and support, Governor Aiyedatiwa said their support and prayers have been a source of strength for him.

The Governor promised not to be far from home, saying as the first Ilaje son to be Governor, the people, and the land must feel his presence and impact.

On his way to Igbokoda from Akure, the Governor also addressed crowds of supporters who waited for him along the road at Ore and Okitipupa.