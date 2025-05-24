Aiyedatiwa, Ajayi, Others To Know Tribunal Verdict June 4

Share

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Akure has fixed June 4 for judgment on the petitions challenging the outcome of the November 16, 2024, Ondo State governorship election.

The three-member panel, led by Justice Benson Ogbu and comprising Justices Daurabu Sikkam and Imelda Etiape, set the date after parties adopted their final written addresses.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the election.

However, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, filed a petition seeking to nullify the result.

Represented by counsel Ishaka Dikko and Bankole Akomolafe, the PDP argued that the election was marred by substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act and asked the tribunal to void Aiyedatiwa’s certificate of return.

Other petitioners included the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC). SDP’s presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, joined in calling for the annulment of the election, citing massive irregularities.

On the other side, Governor Aiyedatiwa, his Deputy Dr. Olayide Adelami, INEC, and other respondents represented by a team of senior lawyers including Chief Wole Olanipekun and Tayo Oyetibo, urged the Tribunal to dismiss the petitions, saying they lacked merit and evidence of electoral malpractice.

The final judgment will be delivered on June 4.

