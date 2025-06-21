Aiye-ko-ooto’s ‘The Noble Warrior’ Returns On Stage

Share

This July, lovers of inspiring stories and enlivening theatre productions in Lagos are in for a big treat as the internationally acclaimed stage play, ‘The Noble Warrior (Eni Ogun)’, returns on stage with more dance, drama, and drums ensemble.

Written in honour of Africa’s first Nobel Laureate in Literature, Professor Wole Soyinka, by Nigerian-American playwright, poet, and producer, Cash Onadele, also known as Aiye-ko-ooto, the musical theatre piece, ‘The Noble Warrior’, extols the personality traits of the inimitable professor of literature who turns 91 on July 13, raising the bar in this sophomore edition with the addition of more dance, drama and drums into an already mesmeric storyline.

“Scheduled to run from July 11th to 13th at the historic Glover Memorial Hall, Lagos Island, the production will feature two shows daily— Matinee at 3pm and Champagne at 6pm.

At a press briefing in Lagos, Cash Onadele stated that syndk8ml has received endorsements from the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, as well as the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC).

While anticipating more sponsorships, partnerships, and endorsements, Onadele noted that the 2024 production was a success under the artistic direction of Segun Adefila, adding that he hopes to build on that momentum to ensure African creativity thrives on a global scale, continuing to celebrate the enigmatic literary legend annually, even after he has transitioned.

Aiye-ko-ooto also shed light on plans to engage the next generation of theatre lovers, noting that “there is currently a plan,” outlining initiatives to bring the production to University of Lagos and potentially the University of Ibadan.

“With University of Lagos’ ample seating capacity, all tertiary institutions in the vicinity could attend. Students with valid ID cards will benefit from significant discounts, making this rich cultural experience accessible to a wider youth audience.

“This initiative, focused on youth development and integration, is a key way the production aims to give back. We are actively seeking sponsors to bring it to fruition”, Onadele concluded.

Premiered last year at the Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, and at the prestigious MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, ‘The Noble Warrior’ “returns bigger, blacker, and better, enhanced with fresh dimensions and seasoned with more dance, drama, and drums, making it even more spellbinding and suspenseful for audiences across all social strata.

