Aivoji Dispels Rumour Of Lagos PDP In Coalition

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State chapter, Philip Olabode Aivoji, has debunked news making the rounds that the Lagos State chapter of the party had engaged in discussions to form coalition with any political party.

Aivoji, who said this during a chat with newsmen in Ikeja, Lagos State on Friday, noted that the party remains strong, united and would not engage in such anti- party activities.

He said that the party has never directed any of its members to engage in any coalition talk or collaboration with any coalition on its behalf and anyone flouting this directive should be ready to face the consequences of such anti – party activities.

The Lagos State PDP helsman stressed that the teeming members of the party in the state have promised their unwavering allegiance to the party and no effort of a few disloyal members could dissuade them from this course.

Aivoji, however, reiterated the Sate Executive Council members of the party’s unalloyed commitment to the provision of the much needed leadership and direction to reposition the party.

He described those said to have moved from the party to the coalition as doing what suits them and the party will not lose any sleep over their exit.

The PDP chieftain emphasised that neither the Lagos PDP or its national headquarters has entered into any formal agreement to merge with any coalition.

Aivoji, therefore, admonished all loyal party members not to be distracted by these side talks of coalition and remain focused on the party’s task of evolving a better Nigeria.