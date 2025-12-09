AIU Investigation: AFN Sitting On Highly Combustible Situation –Soetan

A board member of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Olalekan Soetan, has said the federation is currently sitting on a highly combustible situation.

Speaking on the allegation of age-cheating levelled against the AFN by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) of World Athletics, Soetan, who serves as the representative of the South West zone on the board, said there is a need for a thorough investigation by the AFN, and action must be taken rather than just sending the athletes home alone.

The AIU has demanded clarification after flagging a number of Nigerian athletes currently under scrutiny, prompting swift action from the AFN.

“The continuous attempt to ‘close ears and shut eyes’ to this matter is both irresponsible and dangerous,” Soetan said. “The AFN President (Tonobok Okowa) and Secretary General (Israel Inwang) are, whether knowingly or not, sitting on a highly combustible situation.

“Under the law, ignorance is not a defence. This same pattern of quietly sweeping age-related violations under the carpet has occurred before, and it is troubling to see the same approach repeated by simply sending affected athletes home.”

He added that they in the Southwest Zone have started a thorough internal investigation and will engage every coach, athlete, and administrator involved in the crisis from the zone.

Meanwhile, in a swift reaction, the AFN already ordered a fullscale probe, with the president insisting that the integrity of Nigerian athletics is non-negotiable.

Okowa said in a statement: “We must protect the integrity of the sport and the image of Nigeria. I have always championed fairness in age-grade competitions, and I do not want to believe that our athletes or officials are involved. But we will get to the bottom of this.”