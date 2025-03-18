AITEO, First Bank, Others Back South West Games 2025

Share

Top financial and energy institutions, including First Bank, the United Bank for Africa (UBA), and Aiteo Group, have thrown their weight behind the South West Games 2025, solidifying the tournament’s status as a force for youth empowerment and regional development.

President of the Organising Committee, Akogun Lanre Alfred said their support marks a major investment in grassroots sports, reinforcing the role of athletics in economic growth, tourism, and job creation.

He added that the South West Games 2025 is a gamechanging initiative poised to unearth exceptional talent and drive sustainable socio-economic transformation in the region.

With corporate giants such as First Bank, UBA, and AITEO Group backing the tournament, it is set to redefine the landscape of sports in Nigeria. Beyond athletic excellence, it will spur investments in tourism, commerce, and job creation.

Alfred, stated that their endorsement signals a strong corporate commitment to the development of sports as a vehicle for social and economic advancement.

