AITEC World Unveiled With Promise To Transform African Tourism

A brand new organisation, known as Africa-International Tourism and Economic Council (AITEC World) has been unveiled, with a pledge to transform African tourism and put it on the global tourism map.

The formal unveiling of the body, which is an international transformative platform that recognises the vital role of Africa and international tourism in developing the global tourism economy, took place recently at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The colourful and celebratory ceremony had in attendance a number of tourism stakeholders from both the public and private sectors, with His Excellency Omar Touray, President of ECOWAS Commission, represented by Dr Anthony Elumelu, Director of Private Sector, ECOWAS Commission, leading the throng of dignitaries to the event.

AITEC World’s mission is to ensure that African and international tourism are acknowledged as fundamental drivers of global economic development. By catalysing investments, encouraging policy dialogue, and fostering sustainable cooperation, connects Africa with global opportunities and promotes inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous tourism.

The vision is to become the leading international authority connecting Africa to the world and the world to Africa, driving sustainable and inclusive economic growth through tourism.

Its strategic objectives revolve around six pillars, namely: Strengthen Africa’s and global tourism brand; Improve Mobility and Connectivity; Drive Investment and Economic Growth; Strengthen Policies, Data, and Innovation; Promote Sustainable and Inclusive Development; and Integrate African and International Tourism.

To achieve all of its mission, vision and objectives, AITEC World promoters, which are drawn from both the private and public sectors across Africa, have set out a phased roadmap for this purpose.

For Phase 1, which will span one to two years, AITEC World hopes to establish core structures and build priority partnerships; Phase 2 (Years 3–5) – Achieve regional impact through pilot projects and enhanced international visibility; Phase 3 (Years 6–10) – Expand globally and fully implement strategic objectives through a consolidated system.

Its governance structure is made of President, Four Vice Presidents, Secretary General and Deputy; Treasurer and Deputy; Continental Coordinators; Country Directors; Technical Commissioners; and Global Ambassadors.