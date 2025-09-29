AITEC Appoints Advisor

Africa International Tourism and Economic Council (AITEC World) has appointed former President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Nkereweum Onung as special advisor.

The council is a new Africafocused tourism and economic body dedicated to connecting the continent to global opportunities through strategic partnerships and sustainable advocacy for tourismdriven trade and economic growth.

Onung has served as senior special adviser to the Governor of Akwa Ibom State on Culture and Tourism. He is a member of the Board of Trustees of the National Association of Nigeria Tour Operators (NATOP) and the Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN).

In a letter of appointment dated August 25, Ambassador Dine Bouriama, President of the Council, described Onung as an invaluable asset to the organization. He highlighted Onung’s vast industry experience, strong network, and deep knowledge of Africa’s tourism and trade landscape as critical to advancing AITEC World’s mission of delivering transformative impact across the continent and beyond.

He said: “We are confident that your service in this advisory capacity will inspire innovation, strengthen our advocacy for tourism-led economic growth, and contribute significantly to AITEC World’s vision for a united, prosperous, and competitive global tourism community.”