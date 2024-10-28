Aitana Bonmati Wins 2024 Ballon D’Or Feminin

Share

Aitana Bonmatí has been crowned the 2024 Women’s Ballon d’Or winner for the second consecutive year.

The Barcelona Femini star helped her side become the dominant female club on the planet this year, and enjoyed a memorable season.

She won every possible trophy at club level as Barcelona secured a historic quadruple, and helped Spain win the inaugural Nations League, scoring in the final.

She was named the Women’s Champions League player of the season, and has now claimed a successive Ballon d’Or

