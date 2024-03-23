AIT Music Plus Festival Debuts April 11

Africa Independent Television and Emrose Adinoyi Production are set for the AIT Music Plus Festival, to be held April 11, 2024, at Good Beach Victoria Island, Lagos.

This was according to a statement by the organising committee on Friday.

The music festival, aimed at promoting collaborations, will draw youths, millennials and Gen Zs together to have fun and be entertained.

The forthcoming event is a step up in the sense that it is taking place at the serene and comfortable Good Beach Victoria Island with the following artists Wande Coal, Rugar, magneto, Guchi, Eltee Skhillz and Qing Madi.

Others include DJ Picasso, DJ Nana, Hypeman Best and so on. Prepare yourself for the fun of a lifetime at AIT MUSIC PLUS FESTIVAL on the 11th of April 2024.

Supporting the success of the festival is the Creative Industry Group(CIG).

According to the President, Felix Duke, CIG decided to support the festival because of their belief in what AIT stands for.

Duke said, “Because I believe in what AIT Music Plus is doing; ever ready to support the youth that has good music and also ever ready to support positive projects.”