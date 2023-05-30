AIT founder, Raymond Dokpesi, dies at 71

DAAR Communications founder, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, is dead. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain passed away yesterday aged 71, according to his son, Raymond Dokpesi Jr. in a statement.

He said: “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of High Chief Raymond Aleogho Anthony Dokpesi (Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno Kingdom), who passed away on May 29th, 2023.

“High Chief Dokpesi was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. “The Dokpesi family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. We ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of our patriarch. We also ask for privacy during this time as we grieve together as a family.”

Also, in a statement by Group Managing Director, DAAR Communications, Tony Akiotu, Dokpesi, who had been ill for a few weeks, fell off his treadmill during a routine gym exercise. “He had been ill in the last few weeks and was on his way to full recovery. He had a fall off his treadmill during a routine gym exercise,” Akiotu said.