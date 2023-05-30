New Telegraph

May 30, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AIT founder, Raymond…

AIT founder, Raymond Dokpesi, dies at 71

  • 1 hour ago
  • 1 minute read

DAAR Communications founder, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, is dead. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain passed away yesterday aged 71, according to his son, Raymond Dokpesi Jr. in a statement.

He said: “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of High Chief Raymond Aleogho Anthony Dokpesi (Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno Kingdom), who passed away on May 29th, 2023.

“High Chief Dokpesi was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. “The Dokpesi family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. We ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of our patriarch. We also ask for privacy during this time as we grieve together as a family.”

Also, in a statement by Group Managing Director, DAAR Communications, Tony Akiotu, Dokpesi, who had been ill for a few weeks, fell off his treadmill during a routine gym exercise. “He had been ill in the last few weeks and was on his way to full recovery. He had a fall off his treadmill during a routine gym exercise,” Akiotu said.

Read Previous

Subsidy Removal: Fuel price may hit N500 per litre, IPMAN warns
Read Next

Davido joins Wema Bank to empower teenagers with skills

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023