Aishat Omade Marks One-Year In Office As KOSSIPA DG

The Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Kogi State Social Investment Programme Agency (KOSSIPA), Hajiya Aishat Oyiza Omade, has marked her first anniversary in office, reflecting on a year of impactful social intervention programs aimed at poverty alleviation, empowerment, and community development across the state.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Monday by Dami Adenuga, the Head of Media, Communications & ICT at KOSSIPA, Hajiya Aishat expressed profound gratitude to her principal, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, for his unwavering support and commitment to the success of social investment programs in Kogi State.

She credited his leadership for the remarkable progress achieved under her administration, emphasising that his policies have created an enabling environment for sustainable development.

“Governor Usman Ododo has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to uplifting the lives of Kogi citizens through social investment initiatives. His visionary leadership and strategic policies have been instrumental in driving KOSSIPA’s mission to empower the most vulnerable and create economic opportunities,” she stated.

Since assuming office, Aisha recalled how she spearheaded numerous initiatives aimed at economic empowerment and social welfare.

According to her, under her leadership, KOSSIPA executed the first phase of its business support program, providing grants and financial assistance to small and medium-scale entrepreneurs to boost economic growth.

Adding further, she disclosed that she also led the distribution of food items and essential supplies to thousands of households across the state, ensuring that vulnerable families had access to much-needed relief during difficult times.

Recognising the importance of education in breaking the cycle of poverty, she facilitated financial support for six students and awarded a full university scholarship to Abdulqudus, a 13-year-old apprentice, securing his academic future.

Her administration also extended direct financial support of ₦50,000 each to single mothers and widows, empowering them to expand their businesses and achieve economic independence.

Additionally, in a gesture of solidarity and cultural appreciation, 700 wrappers were distributed to women during the festive season.

KOSSIPA’s interventions also included a large-scale Ramadan charity drive, during which essential food items were distributed to over 500 households.

“The agency further demonstrated its commitment to transparency and efficiency by ensuring the immediate disbursement of salaries to beneficiaries of various social programs.

“To improve the agency’s operational framework, a ward-to-ward sensitization and data collection exercise was launched in Okehi Local Government Area, reinforcing a more structured, data-driven approach to program implementation.”

Hajiya Aishat reaffirmed her dedication to expanding KOSSIPA’s reach, stating that the agency remains focused on deepening the impact of its programs to ensure that resources effectively reach those in need.

She emphasised the importance of strengthening partnerships with the federal National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) and other stakeholders to enhance service delivery and maximize benefits for the people of Kogi State.

She extended her appreciation to Governor Ododo, describing his support as a cornerstone of the agency’s success.

She pledged to build on the solid foundation already laid with a renewed commitment to empowering communities, driving economic progress, and transforming lives through targeted social investment initiatives.

