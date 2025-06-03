Aisha Yesufu Urges Nigerians To Lead As Anti-Tinubu Coalition Grows Ahead Of 2027

Share

In a bold and timely intervention, renowned socio-political activist Aisha Yesufu has issued a clarion call to Nigerians amid growing political realignments aimed at unseating President Bola Tinubu in the upcoming 2027 general elections.

As discontent brews across party lines, leading figures from both the North and South have begun forming a formidable opposition bloc. Prominent names in the emerging coalition include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Minister of Transportation Chibuike Amaechi, and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai—all seasoned political heavyweights reportedly strategizing to challenge the current administration under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Yesufu urged Nigerians not to remain passive observers but to actively shape the direction of the new coalition.

“Dear Nigerians, be the drivers of the coalition. Participate in it. Call the shots! Make demands!” she wrote.

“Ask for seats, tickets! While the usual politicians are positioning for the executive positions, position for the legislative position.”

Yesufu emphasized the need for everyday citizens to assert influence beyond the presidential race, calling for strategic participation in choosing candidates for the State Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives, and Senate.

“Who do you want as your state house of assembly members, House of Representatives members, Senators? Make those part of the coalition conversation,” she added.

“Politics should not be left for people who can buy 200 million Naira forms alone.”

Her remarks strike a chord as concerns mount over the monetization of Nigeria’s political landscape, where high nomination fees and elite dominance often hinder grassroots participation.

