Aisha Yesufu Tackles Tinubu For Constantly Blaming Buhari’s Administration

Aisha Yesufu, a human rights activist has criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for continually placing the blame of his administration on the immediate past administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Aisha Yesufu’s comment followed the statement credited to President Tinubu by Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy that he had inherited a weak economy with an unacceptable high unemployment rate.

Rising from the first Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Monday, Edun said Tinubu’s administration met an awful economy with 24 per cent inflation and a high rate of youth unemployment.

According to Edun, Regardless of the circumstance, the President has pledged to improve the economy and generate roughly 50 million jobs through the Ministry of Trade and Investment.

He added that the Federal Government is not in a position to borrow money at this time, adding the emphasis is on how to create a macroeconomic environment where both local and foreign investors will invest and increase production.

READ ALSO:

Edun’s assertion comes a few weeks after former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, claimed that President Tinubu’s government inherited a terrible economic situation.

Reacting to the constant blame, Aisha Yesufu, in a post on his verified X page said considering how Tinubu blames the economic situation on the past government, one would think he was not a part of the administration.

She further recalled how the All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters would tackle those who attempted to say the past administration was a total failure.

She tweeted: “The way Tinubu’s illegitimate government is blaming everything on the immediate past government, you would think it wasn’t part of the immediate past government.

“We were called all sorts of names for daring to say the immediate past government was a total failure when it was in office”