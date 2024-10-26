Aisha Yesufu Replies, Seun Kuti, Says You’re A Product Of Your Father’s Indiscipline

Share

The convener of #BringBackOurGirls Movement, Aisha Yesufu, has described popular Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti, as a product of his father, Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s indiscipline.

Aisha made this remark while reacting to Seun’s recent remarks about her advocacy for women’s freedom in Nigeria.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the singer had earlier disagreed with Yesufu following her stance on women’s freedom, saying, “Loberate yourself from your Hijab first”.

Reacting to his comment, Yesufu took to her X page in a series of post to reply Seun’s comments.

According to her, “Seun Kuti wants to trend with my name as his karaoke business no make him blow alongside those wey dey do music.

“I don’t blame him! If only his father had discipline over his loin we wouldn’t be dealing with the consequences of that lack of discipline!

“Person wey people dey book im show because dem wan see a caricature of his father even if they can’t have the real thing.”

