Aisha Yesufu Reacts To Wike Acquisition Of N300m Bulletproof SUV

Aisha Yesufu, a co-convener of #BringBackOurGirls and human rights activist has taken to her X (formerly Twitter) handle to make a mockery of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike for allegedly buying a bulletproof SUV for N300 million.

It would be recalled that the FCT Minister on Tuesday was said to arrived at his ministry in an SUV car with the licence plate ‘FCT – 01’.

A search on the official Lexus website puts the price of this SUV starting from $100,115 which has generated a lot of controversy on social media.

Wike, while speaking after a tour of the Abuja Light Rail, called on newsmen to confirm if the SUV was bulletproof.

He said, “We are now going to the office to have a direct report from each of the departments, but I have seen what is going on in the social media, how you (FCTA Permanent Secretary) bought a bulletproof car of N300 Million Naira that I am using.

“So I want you people to go hit your hand there (on the car) and see whether it is a treated car. With all due respect, people should be careful not to destroy other people.”

Reacting to Wike’s comment, Yesufu berated Wike’s press conference regarding the supposed acquisition and emphasised that she could not bear to hear such a speech.

She said, “This is what he gathered human beings to tell them? As I get older I thank God I went into business early on in life. I don’t have the temperament to listen to this kind of nonsense. I would have walked away.”

