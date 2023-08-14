Aisha Yesufu Reacts To NAF Helicopter Crash

Aisha Yesufu, a socio-political activist has reacted to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) MI-171 helicopter crash that occurred during a casualty evacuation in Chukuba Village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that NAF aircraft crashed on its way to Minna, the capital of the Niger State at about 1:00 pm on Monday.

Edward Gabkwet, the NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information who confirmed the incident in a statement said the plane was on a mission to evacuate casualties when it crashed.

He added that the plane had taken off from Zungeru Primary School with the intention of flying to Kaduna but was subsequently found to have crashed close to Chukuba Village in Niger state.

Gabkwet said efforts are currently ongoing to rescue the crew and passengers on board the helicopter, while preliminary investigations have commenced to determine the probable cause of the crash.

Speaking on the development in a Twitter post, Yesufu said that the incident is untrue and that everyone on board is safe.

She wrote: “Oh No! Hope this turns out to be not factual and all are okay.” Oh No!

