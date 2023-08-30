Aisha Yesufu Reacts To Gabon Crisis, Says African Leaders Make Military Coup Attractive

Aisha Yesufu, a human rights activist and the co-covener of the #BringBackOurGirls, has joined her voice in the military takeover in Gabon which was as a result of the alleged rigged election.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Gabonese military leaders ousted the President of the country following his re-election in the Saturday, August 26, presidential election.

In the early hours of Wednesday, August 30, the senior military officials made an announcement in a live broadcast on national Television in the country that they had assumed power and abolished all democratic institutions in the Central African nation.

The military also said that the nation’s democratically elected government had been dissolved and that the election held on Saturday had been invalidated.

Reacting to the development, which has become an issue of discussion in the wake of the Niger Republic military coup, Aisha Yesufu, in a post shared on X, averred that African leaders make military coups attractive to people when they are denied free, fair and credible elections.

She added that the situation in Gabon is a testimony that democracy will continue to be at risk until people learn to differentiate between political and military coups.

She tweeted, “When you deny the people free, fair and credible election where their votes count, you make military coup attractive to them.

“What has happened in Gabon is a testimony to that until we learn not to differentiate between political and military coup, democracy will continue to be at risk.”

