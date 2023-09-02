Aisha Yesufu Reacts As EFCC Hires Arrested Fraudster To Sensitize NYSC Corps Members

Aisha Yesufu, a human rights activist on Saturday reacted to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) plan to hire Adedamola Adewale, also known as Adeherself, a well-known social media influencer to educate serving NYSC corps members about the risks of cybercrime.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Adeherself was detained by the EFCC in June 2020 on suspicion of cyberfraud and was given N500,000 bail in July by an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

The social media influencer was re-arrested by the Commission in February 2023 and brought before an Ikeja High Court for an alleged N7.9 million internet fraud on a three-count accusation of conspiracy to commit money laundering, attempting to commit money laundering, and keeping the proceeds of illicit activity.

However, the EFCC unveiled the defendant as a stakeholder in its anti-graft war and further engaged her to admonish corps members to shun cybercrime.

In a post on its official X, the anti-graft agency said Adeherself was a speaker during a sensitization programme organized by the commission at the NYSC orientation camp in Iyana Ipaja, Lagos.

Reacting to the development, Aisha Yesufu on her official X, stated “In Nigeria, crime is not the issue as long as it is done big time. Petty crime is what is criminalized.”

