Aisha Yesufu: No Confidence In Inec, Nigerians Must Defend Votes

Rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, has said that she has no confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) to deliver credible election in 2027 but advised Nigerians to take their destinies in their hands and ensure their votes were counted and entered for their candidates.

Speaking to journalists on the sideline of Girls Summit, organised by Protect the Precious Foundation in Umuahia, which she attended as a keynote speaker, Yesufu dismissed expectation of any reform ahead of 2027, saying “nothing has been put in place.”

“The only thing that remains is for Nigerians” according to her, “to understand that as they go into 2027, that whatever elections we are doing is fight for our lives because at the end of the day, people are dying from bad governance, from the corruption that is going on, from the lack of right policies.

“And if that is so, it is not village people, it’s not enemies that are the problem. It is bad policies and bad governance. And if we want to have good governance, we must ensure that the people, who go there are people with competence, character and capacity.

People, who are not going to loot or abuse the office for themselves. “We must put our hands together to ensure that there is no rigging because when you rig, it’s the same thing as a political coup.

And I think the Governor of Abia State made a statement which is very profound, which every Nigerian should take: ‘Anyone who wants to rig election should first write his will,’ because when you steal the mandate of the people, you actually steal the lives of the people.