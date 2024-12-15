Aisha Yesufu Knocks Kemi Badenoch Over Comments On Nigeria Police

Share

Nigerian human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, has criticized Kemi Badenoch, the United Kingdom (UK) Secretary of State for Business and Trade, over her remarks concerning trust in the British police.

Badenoch, who is of Nigerian descent, had reportedly referenced the Nigerian police when questioned about her trust in UK law enforcement.

This comparison between the two countries’ law enforcement agencies drew backlash from Yesufu, who described it as an unnecessary and irrelevant remark.

Reacting to Badenoch’s comment in a statement on her social media, Yesufu said, “Kemi Badenoch should grow up and move on! Context is everything!”

She argued that Nigeria’s police challenges should not serve as a reason to undermine the standards of the British police.

She further emphasized that the low bar set by Nigeria’s police system should not influence expectations for policing in the UK.

She urged Badenoch not to bring a “poverty mentality” into the discourse on law enforcement.

Yesufu also listed the role of the United Kingdom in perpetuating poverty in Nigeria.

She accused the UK of providing an enabling environment for corrupt individuals to loot Nigeria’s wealth and transfer it abroad.

According to her, without this systemic support, poverty and Nigeria would not be mentioned in the same breath.

Aisha Yesufu also took a swipe at the Nigerian police, saying, “@PoliceNG, you see your life? Always disgracing us up and down!”

This criticism expresses her frustrations with the Nigerian police system, which has long been plagued by allegations of corruption, inefficiency, and misconduct.

