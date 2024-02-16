Aisha Yesufu Cries Out, Says Tinubu Wants To Kill Nigerians With Hunger

Following the unending economic hardship in the country, a human rights activist and co-convener of #BringBackOurGirls, Aisha Buhari has accused President Bola Tinubu of intending to use hunger as a means to kill Nigerians.

Yesufu who spoke via her verified X handle on Friday alleged President Tinubu wants people to get to the point where they’ll trade their souls for a box of noodles.

NEW TELEGRAPH recalls that rising food costs have caused Nigeria’s inflation to rise from 28.92 per cent in December 2023 to 29.90 per cent in January 2024.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which reported this on Thursday, observed that the result is 0.98 percentage points higher compared to the 28.92 per cent recorded in December 2023.

On the other hand, the President revealed strategies yesterday to address the causes of the food crisis.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, or FCCPC, closed the well-known supermarket Sahad Store in the Abuja neighbourhood of Garki, barely 24 hours later.

According to the Commission, an initial inquiry verified that the supermarket’s management was defrauding customers.

However, Yesufu has publicly questioned the raid on dealers and the warehouse closures.

She wrote: “Tinubu wants to use hunger to kill Nigerians. He wants people to reach the stage where they will sell their souls for a packet of noodles. How do you explain the attack on traders and sealing of warehouses?”