Aisha Yesufu Challenges Tinubu T o Visit Alma Mater Amid Academic Credentials’ Controversy

Socio-political activist and co-covener of the #Bringbackourgirls, Aisha Yesufu has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to visit his Alma Mater

Aisha Yesufu made the call in response to the visit of the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar to the primary school he attended in Jada, Adamawa State, which he shared on social media.

Reacting swiftly to Atiku’s visit, Yesufu, a strong supporter of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi ‘raised concerns about President Bola Tinubu’s academic credentials.

Taking to his official X page, the activist asked Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, to persuade the president to visit his Alma Mater.

She wrote, “Where is that mentally abducted afterthought of an SSA @aonanuga1956? Focus on getting Chief Tinubu or whatever he decides to call himself today to go to his alma mater too. By the way, my husband was at the reunion of his secondary school during the weekend.”

“There has been controversy over the academic records of President Tinubu, including claims that he never attended some of the institutions listed on his credentials.

“One notable institution in question is the Chicago State University (CSU), which has insisted that Tinubu was admitted and graduated from the institution.