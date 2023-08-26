Aisha Lawal: How I Check Advances From Men As a Married Actress

…Says ‘I Was So Broke, Depressed, I Almost Quit Acting’

Aisha Lawal is not a newbie in the film industry, having been featured in over 100 flicks. The actress and film producer might not even come across as a lawyer, but she studied Law at the Lead City University, Ibadan, aside from being a businesswoman. The award-winning actress in this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE talked about her role in JagunJagun movie, how she handles advances from men, why Yoruba industry has better strength in story telling among other matters. Excerpts:

You studied Law, would you at any point decide to take it up and defend cases in the courtroom?

Never say never you know; but for now, I like my job because it’s like being paid for your hobby. It can be stressful but it gives me joy. Although Law gives me joy too, I will stick to acting for now. Maybe later in the future, at a particular age, I might return to l a w as an academician to teach but not appear in court.

How did your parents feel when you left Law and ventured into full time acting?

My mum didn’t like it, my dad would have loved it but he was late. So, I had to assure my mum that this won’t in anyway affect my studies and it won’t affect anything about my person. Afterward, I went for my second degree just to prove a point to my mum that the fact that I am into acting does not mean I won’t pursue my academic career too.

At what point did you realise acting was the way for you?

I didn’t realise it was the way, I only switched careers. I joined the movie industry fully in 2008 and I told myself that I was going into acting because, then, I was in my final year and the school said we should go for one vocational course or the other, so I went for it. Before I went into acting, I met with Taiwo Ibikunle when he came to my school with Yemi Akintokun and the likes.

They came with a script and they did a stage performance then (Moremi), they did audition for us and I came out as the lead character. So, it was a big deal to me and he (Taiwo Ibikunle) told me, you know you could actually make this your meal ticket and I just smiled it away. That was before I went to join J15 and that was how it all started.

How do you manage advances from men despite being married?

Dating a married woman kind of gives some men peace of mind because they feel she won’t leave her husband to come and disturb yours, and the act is so aggressive these days. I get compliments from men, saying I look so beautiful even after having a daughter and I just mock them. I ask them to inform my husband that they want to marry me, and they simply back off.

So, personally, what has changed about you significantly since you began acting?

I am wiser. I learned a lot in the past, I am still learning in the course of my career. I have learned and still learning from the media, you guys have taught me a lot. I learn from friends, family, and colleagues. It’s a journey into oneself, it’s a discovery of yourself because you are actually on your own. You don’t get to attend family functions as expected, you don’t get to visit friends often and if you are not careful, you will get lost. And you have to also cut down on the job you do.

What are the most challenging moments in your career that made you want to give it all up?

A lot! In 2010 I almost lost it, I was always trekking to locations, there was no money, I was very broke, so I was tired and was depressed. But my boss, Femi Adebayo, kept saying, you will get there; when you get there it will look like a dream. My family members were all asking, ‘why will I drop my certificate for acting and I will still not make money from it?’

Let’s talk your role in Jagun Jagun, how long did it take you to get into character?

Sincerely it wasn’t long. There are some movies that you get their script and you know that this is going to be a big deal, I should seize this opportunity and make something good come out of it. I just knew that I would give it my A-game. Infact, I didn’t know the days they were going to shoot the scenes but it happened.

Will it be right to say, your acting strength is in epic movies?

Most actors within my age bracket try to run away from epic movie productions because of the incantations and the like. I am a strong believer of standing up to challenges. I have done well in other movies I have done but honestly, I derive so much joy in promoting our cultural values, and that you can only see and appreciate more in epic movies.

As a thespian in the industry, what are some of the things you look out for in a script?

I look out for how challenging the role is and then I look out for the storyline generally. If it’s something I want to be a part of, will it challenge me? Or am I going there because they are going to pay me a lot of money. Also, I love to be a part of a good production and the spice has to be a good script.

Over the years, you have grown but we do not see any social media drama from you, how do you keep it sane?

I’m a Yoruba girl, I’m from Ibadan. We have a saying that it’s what we hide that is treasured. My mum is a retired principal and she was in the academics. You do some things and my mum will use cane to reset your brain. Honestly, I do everything to avoid anything that my children will read in future and say my mum was bad.

A lot of young actors do not see things that way, they believe that controversy will sell them, what is your stand on this?

Every publicity is good; the good, bad and ugly. I think a clean slate is also good. If you have a clean board, whatever you write on it will be seen. Once you start writing a lot of rubbish and you clean and write again it won’t be too clear.

What new projects are you working on?

I’m working on Crossroads.

People have said this is a great time for Yoruba Movies. How does that make you feel?

It makes me feel good because sincerely I believe we own the industry. I feel good because we have strength in storytelling. We tell the stories and we have them and we have been a bit under the radar and now we are here to stay.