Aisha: Calmly bearing burden of Buhari’s death

When the news broke that Nigeria’s former President, Muhammadu Buhari, had passed away on Sunday July 13, 2025, the nation fell into mourning. But for one woman, it was more than the end of a political era; it was the collapse of a world she had built for over three decades.

For Aisha Buhari, Nigeria’s immediate past First Lady and the woman who stood by the former president Muhammadu Buhari through the highs and lows of his military and civilian reign, the loss was not only national; it was deeply personal.

A partnership forged in resilience

From the early days of their marriage to the corridors of power in Abuja, Aisha and Muhammadu Buhari formed a bond defined by discipline, purpose, and mutual respect. Aisha, a trained cosmetologist and author of “Essentials of Beauty Therapy,” emerged over the years not just as a partner in marriage but as a strong and independent advocate for women and youth.

During her time as First Lady (2015–2023), she brought a unique style of leadership; outspoken, reform-driven, and sometimes controversial; often serving as a counterbalance to her husband’s famously austere and reserved nature. Together, they embodied a symbol of unity that stretched beyond politics.

His death, therefore, has left a void that even the soothing chants of national condolence cannot fill.

While tributes pour in from world leaders, politicians, and ordinary Nigerians, Aisha has chosen a path of quiet reflection. Since the passing of the former president, she has remained mostly out of public view; a deliberate withdrawal that speaks volumes about the depth of her grief.

Sources close to the family described her state as “solemn but strong,” navigating the shock with the grace that Nigerians have come to associate with her. In private, she is said to have leaned heavily on prayer, her children, and close family members, drawing strength from her Islamic faith and years of inner resilience built during tumultuous times.

A mother’s burden

As a mother of five, Aisha Buhari now also carries the emotional task of comforting her children through a loss that is at once intimate and historic. For them, Muhammadu Buhari was not just a president or a military general; he was a father; firm, principled, yet loving.

Balancing the role of matriarch with the immense public scrutiny that comes with being a former First Lady in mourning is a burden few could bear. Yet, Aisha continues to walk that difficult line; away from the spotlight, but never far from the nation’s heart.

In a brief message shared through her media team, Aisha Buhari described her late husband as “a man of honour, dignity, and unshakeable faith,” noting that his greatest joy came not from power, but from service to the country.

“He gave Nigeria his youth, his strength, and his wisdom. Now, we must give him our prayers and our gratitude,” she wrote.

While the political class and citizens remember President Buhari for his war on corruption, infrastructural strides, and his controversial but consistent commitment to national security, Aisha remembers the man who once said, “I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody,” but who always returned home; to her.

Life after loss

In time, Aisha Buhari may return to public life; perhaps through her humanitarian work or as a custodian of her husband’s legacy. But for now, her silence speaks not of retreat but of reverence.

Grief, especially when it is lived under the watchful gaze of a nation, is a heavy garment. For Aisha Buhari, it is woven with love, loss, and memories that cannot be replaced.

Role beyond widowhood

While many would expect her to retreat permanently from public life, it is unlikely that Aisha Buhari will disappear completely from the national scene. As someone who championed causes even while in office, it’s conceivable that she may continue to speak out on matters dear to her heart; this time, with a greater sense of detachment from politics and more focus on legacy-building.

Insiders suggest that plans may be underway to set up a foundation in President Buhari’s name — one that would champion causes he believed in: anti-corruption, integrity in public service, agricultural development, and education in Northern Nigeria. If that happens, Aisha Buhari may play a pivotal role.

For now, Aisha Buhari’s primary concern is likely her family. With a large household of grown children and grandchildren, she will be leaning into her role as matriarch; providing emotional support, stability, and spiritual guidance. The Buhari family, though often private, is one of significant public interest; and Aisha will continue to be its most visible figure.

Life in Kaduna and Daura

It is believed that she may split her time between Abuja, Kaduna, and Daura; places with deep significance to the Buhari legacy. Daura, the late President’s hometown, may now take on added importance as a symbolic place of remembrance.

Aisha Buhari will likely continue to receive visitors; dignitaries, traditional leaders, family friends, and politicians; all paying homage to a woman who stood at the heart of power and now stands at the edge of grief.

Aisha Buhari’s post-presidency life has entered a deeply emotional phase, but it is also a time that may define her even more profoundly. As a mother, former First Lady, advocate, and now widow, she represents the strength and resilience of Nigerian womanhood.

In a world where public figures are often defined by the men they marry, Aisha Buhari is redefining her identity in widowhood — not just as the wife of the late President, but as a woman of her own convictions.

As Nigeria watches her next steps, one thing is certain: Aisha Buhari’s voice; whether loud or soft; will still matter. And her life after her husband’s death will be one of both reflection and renewal.

And as the country bids farewell to a man who once shaped its destiny, it must not forget the woman who stood by him; and who now, in quiet sorrow, must begin the journey of life without him.