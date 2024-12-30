New Telegraph

December 30, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 30, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Aisha Buhari Graces…

Aisha Buhari Graces 2024 Calabar Carnival In Style

Former First Lady Aisha Buhari on Saturday made a stunning appearance at the 2024 Calabar Carnival Street Party with an impeccable style and elegance.

Her presence added a touch of sophistication to the carnival, renowned for its colourful costumes, mesmerising performances, and infectious energy.

Mrs Buhari’s fashion sense was on point, as she donned a pink outfit that showcased her taste and style.

The former first lady sat at the VIP area with other dignitaries to enjoy the beautiful sights and sounds as seven competitive and seven noncompetitive bands thrilled revellers with series of performances.

Her attendance at the carnival showed her commitment to promoting Nigerian culture.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

‘Dollar Set For Big Annual Gain Amid High US Rates’ Expectations’
Read Next

Mozambique Unrest: Nigerian Calls For FG’s Intervention
Share
Copy Link
×