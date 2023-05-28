Aisha Buhari: A Tigress Bows Out Of Power

For eight years, when her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari held sway as Nigeria’s number one citizen, she loomed large in the background. She would occaisionally make an appearance in the public or travel out of the country and nestled in Dubai or wherever she fancied. Of course, Aisha, the wife of the outgoing president knew that the office of the First Lady was not part of the Nigerian Constitution.

Hence, she maintained her distance. However, those who knew her and her attitude knew she is not one to play with. She has gone on air several times to tear into those she perceived as strangers, who highjacked her husband’s government. She has had showdowns with some of her husband’s aides and also bruised some egos of supposed powerful men in her husband’s kitchen cabinet.

Whether she was in or out of the country, around or not, one things that was certain was that Aisha commanded absolute respect and disdain from those who feared her fierceness. For the eight years, she sat at the Matriach of the country, Aisha took no prisoners with her opinion, carriage and views on issues she felt strong about. Perharps, only Turai, the wife of the late President Umaru Yar’Adua came close to her on stoicity and strength of character.

For Aisha, the stay at Aso Rock ends tomorrow. She has already handed over the president’s residence to Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the incoming president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The handover ceremony took place at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where Aisha acquainted Remi with the responsibilities of the office and handed over important documents to guide her.

She also passed on the seal of the African First Ladies Peace Mission to her successor, who will now serve as the chief host of all the spouses of African heads of state. Aisha, during the ceremony, expressed her gratitude for the goodwill of the citizens that allowed her to carry out humanitarian activities and partner with NGOs during her eight years in office.

“As you are all aware, the role of the First Lady is unconstitutional but we enjoy the goodwill of the citizens in order to carry out some basic things, like humanitarian activities. “We partner with a lot of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in order to help our citizens, and I have enjoyed that goodwill for the last eight years.

“So, I have prepared a handover, just to guide you, and see the NGOs that we have worked with,” Buhari’s wife said. Tinubu’s wife thanked her predecessor for her leadership and expressed her humility in taking on the role. “We are very humbled by what you have done. You have exhibited great leadership and dexterity in the way you do things.

I want to sincerely thank you from the bottom of my heart because you don’t come into this role and say you know it all,” she said.