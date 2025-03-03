AI’s Biggest Disruption To Journalism Profession, Says Expert

Share

An expert in journalism and veteran journalist, Dr. Andee Iheme, has described Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology as a great threat and the biggest disruption to the journalism profession in the decade.

Besides, the veteran journalist said journalists are more in danger of losing their jobs if they are not careful and proactive in their respective roles in their media organizations.

Iheme made this observation while presenting his paper at a two-day training organized for correspondents’ members at Yankari Game Reserves, titled “AI in Journalism”.

He noted that AI technology is not 100 per cent accurate in providing the required information. He explained that the advent of AI in journalism has two sides; it has advantages and disadvantages, depending on how someone uses it.

Iheme, a former staff member of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and former Director of Information at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, noted that the days of lying are over, saying with the help of AI.

