‘Airtel’s AI Spam Alert Service Created For Mobile Security In Africa’

With mobile phones now central to communication, banking, and personal data storage, the rise in scams and spam poses a growing threat to users, Airtel has reiterated that its AI-powered Spam Alert Service was created for mobile security again cyberattacks.

Fraudulent SMS messages and fake calls have surged, costing millions in losses and exposing private information. In response, Airtel has launched a groundbreaking AIpowered Spam Alert Service, setting a new standard for mobile security in Africa.

Mobile fraud is a global issue, but Africa’s rapidly expanding mobile usage makes it a prime target.

According to a 2024 GSMA Mobile Economy report, over 20% of mobile users worldwide have faced fraud, with spam texts being a major tactic.

In Nigeria alone, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) reports hundreds of millions lost annually to scam messages.

Many victims unknowingly click malicious links, leading to financial theft or identity fraud. Traditional spam blockers often fail to protect basic phone users, leaving them vulnerable.

“Airtel’s solution stands out by using advanced AI to analyse sender behavior, not message content, in real time.

The system evaluates over 250 parameters, including SIM card changes, message frequency, recipient spread, and past spam reports, completing its analysis in just 2 milliseconds.

Subscribers instantly receive alerts for suspected spam, enhancing protection without compromising privacy.