Airtel Wins Partnership of The Year Award at 2023 SERAS

Airtel Nigeria has won the Partnership of the Year award at the 17th edition of the prestigious Sustainability, Enterprise, and Responsibility Awards (SERAS) held in Lagos. The accolade was in recognition of Airtel’s Re-imagine Education initiative, a consequential collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). According to the SERAS organizers, the jury’s selection of Airtel is in recognition of the benchmark set by the telecom giant in synergy, impact, and innovation through its visionary collaborations, noting that Airtel’s partnership with UNICEF has delivered commendable improvement to the education system of Nigeria.

The Airtel/UNICEF Reimagine Education program, which officially kicked off in Nigeria in December 2022, aims to transform education, leveraging the power of technology to enhance teaching and learning experiences for children across the country. Currently, working with UNICEF, Airtel has helped to equip more than 620 Nigerian primary schools with data and digital devices to enable them to access educational content related to their classwork on government approved platforms on the Web.

In September, Airtel announced plans to increase the number of beneficiary schools by 600. Speaking during the award ceremony, Director, Corporate Communications and CSR, Airtel Nigeria, Femi Adeniran, said: “Transforming communities is not just a catchphrase for Airtel and CSR is not just something we do occasionally; we understand the importance of earning our social license by making CSR a way of life, hence we constantly do all we can to touch the lives of people.”

The SERAS Awards is an event recognizing achievement in CSR in Africa, and for 17 years has raised awareness of the roles that organisations play in community development and sustainability across the continent. According to SERAS, its purpose is to substantiate the case that socially responsible corporations stand to gain considerable economic, social, and environmental capital.