Airtel Upgrades My Airtel App With Eshop Feature

Airtel Nigeria has upgraded its My Airtel App with a fully integrated eShop feature, transforming the platform into a complete digital shopping destination.

With this update, customers can now enjoy a full retail experience directly within the existing subscriber app—beyond simply buying airtime or data.

Speaking on the new feature, Director of Marketing at Airtel Nigeria, Ismail Adeshina, emphasised the brand’s ongoing focus on innovation and customercentricit.

According to him, the eShop feature offers a wide selection of products ranging from Airtel-branded items such as Home Broadband (HBB) devices and everyday retail items such as electronics, home appliances, fashion, and beauty products.

“At Airtel, we understand that today’s customers value convenience above all else. This update is part of our broader mission to simplify digital experiences and make everyday transactions easier and faster.

By integrating the eShop directly into the My Airtel App, we’re eliminating unnecessary steps and giving users the freedom to do more within a single platform,” he said.

He explained that the update enhances the app’s functionality by allowing customers to access the eShop directly from the home screen, eliminating the need for external redirection to web browsers or third-party platforms. e moving beyond basic connectivity towards building a digital ecosystem that supports the lifestyle needs of our customers.

Whether it’s purchasing a device, recharging, or shopping for everyday items, we’re putting more power and choice in the hands of our users.

“My Airtel App continues to serve as a key platform for Airtel subscribers, offering self-service options, quick access to bundles, account management tools, and now, a more robust digital shopping channel,” Adeshina added.

