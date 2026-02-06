The Managing Director/CEO, Airtel Nigeria, Dinesh Balsingh, has unveiled a multi-billion Naira roadmap for Nigeria, detailing how the telecom giant is not just expanding, but fundamentally transforming the nation’s digital landscape.

From the launch of 5G in cities to beaming internet via satellite to remote oil wells and farming communities, Airtel’s 2026 strategy is a full-scale assault on the digital divide.

Balsing, speaking at a media roundtable, began by reaffirming the company’s steadfast commitment to a market it sees as pivotal.

He said,“We talked about the conviction of Airtel to live in Nigeria, and the importance of continued investments. A few months down the line, I thought it important to come back and give an internal report on where we’ve moved.

“The cornerstone of the plan is a physical and technological network build-out of staggering scale.”

Balsing reported that between December 2023 and now, the company has executed a massive expansion of its geographical sites, with the bulk completed in the last six months.

“This is not slowing down, we intend to do the heat of that again this year,” he said, aiming to stay “ahead of the data demand in Nigeria.”

He broke down the investment into critical buckets, such as new sites, increased data capacity per site, spectrum acquisition, and a major 5G rollout.

On capacity, he noted: “Close to 25 per cent of our sites, we have expanded to handle the expected traffic. Furthermore, the company has added 10MHz of spectrum, increasing its data’ highway’ capacity by 20%.”

On 5G, he revealed plans to cover 25% of the network in top cities, noting that while the mobile device ecosystem is still growing, “5G is a big play for fixed wireless access for home broadband.”

The most visionary part of the announcement focused on connecting Nigeria’s most inaccessible regions.

Balsing described Airtel as “technology agnostic,” using any tool available to serve customers.

He highlighted the use of new satellite partnerships, including Starlink, to achieve this.

He shared a poignant example: “A remote town in Taraba, laying a terrestrial network there was practically not possible. We have connected them to our network using satellite connectivity.”

He also described pragmatic business and security solutions, like providing fixed wireless access to a bank branch in Benue State and mounting satellite internet on an armoured tank for security patrols in the Niger Delta.

“That’s how we serve with the technologies that are available to us,” he said.

In a landmark move, Balsing announced “the first ever direct-to-cell partnership between Starlink and a telco in Nigeria,” which would allow satellite connectivity directly to smartphones.

“It’s going to help connectivity in deep rural areas. People travel for safaris or to deep rural agricultural belts; you’re always connected.

“To support this explosion in connectivity, Airtel is strengthening its backbone infrastructure.”

Balsing announced a major expansion of its fibre transmission network and a deep investment in Artificial Intelligence and data centres.

“A key AI initiative is consumer protection. Fraud detection is a large use case for us. We’re coming very shortly with Spam 2.0, where digital links will be scrutinised for authenticity. We want to make our consumers feel that they are on the safest network to transact.

“The pinnacle of this infrastructure push is a new, massive data centre. It’s a 13-megawatt data centre, the largest carrier-neutral data centre in Africa. It is hyperscaler-ready,” he announced, indicating it will serve major global cloud companies and provide the computational power for Nigeria’s AI future.

Balsing did not shy away from the operational challenges in Nigeria, specifically mentioning the persistent issue of fibre cuts.

He stated, “We all know that emerging markets are tough. But I think we will circumvent all those challenges. More investments are coming in.”

He directly linked these investments to tangible service improvements, noting that the covered population has increased and network quality is rising.

When asked about building capacity, he explained: “We project the demand of customer traffic, and we try to have a headroom above that. Today we have built an extra buffer of over 40%.”

Concluding with a message of long-term faith, Balsing tied Airtel’s fate to Nigeria’s prosperity.

He said: “We have a very clear and strong belief in the long-term future of Nigeria. We are building a legacy building for the future.”