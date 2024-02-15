Airtel Unveils Data Solution Bundles For Success Exams

One of the leading telecommunications companies in Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria has announced its collaboration with Roducate, a digital education economics school platform, to create a learning app for students, educators, and parents.

According to the telecommunication company, Airtel subscribers may access a multitude of high-quality study materials, including tutorial videos, podcasts, study assignments, previous problems, and mock tests.

The bundle also includes daily study guides that are targeted to help pupils prepare for several national exams, such as UTME, Common Entrance Examinations into Secondary Schools, WASSCE, NDA, BECE, and others, adding that the bundle was launched recently at Airtel’s corporate headquarters in Lagos.

Speaking to journalists during the event, Ismail Adeshina, Director of Marketing at Airtel Nigeria, stated that Airtel’s collaboration with Roducate on the initiative aims to deliver rich and cost-effective learning and examination materials for all types of learners and instructors, among other things.

READ ALSO:

According to him, by combining Roducate’s robust digital education platform with Airtel’s large and reliable broadband network, students, instructors, and parents can effortlessly access top-tier exam prep resources wherever they are.

He stated that the Exam Success package, which includes learning materials for all courses and levels, as well as past questions and mock exams for national examinations, provides a variety of pricing alternatives to meet the demands of different users.

In his own contribution, Femisola Awosika, Chief Executive Officer of Roducate, emphasized the significance of the Airtel-Roducate alliance, stating that the collaboration will address the pressing need for comprehensive and cost-effective learning and examination resources while also expanding access to many more Nigerians across socioeconomic classes.

He did, however, clarify that the data bundle is available in a variety of modules and rates, with customers able to access a mock exams bundle for as little as N250 per week or the Exam Success Plus bundle for N2,000 per month.

He encouraged students, instructors, and parents to explore the new learning platform.