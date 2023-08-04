Airtel To Sponsor 16th Headies Awards, Boosts Music Talent

Telecommunications service provider, Airtel Nigeria, has announced its sponsorship of the 16th Headies Music Awards, scheduled to take place on September 3 at Cobb Energy Performing Art Centre, Atlanta, USA.

The award, themed “Celebrating Africa Renaissance”, is set tohonour outstanding performances from Nigerian and African performers of popular music while also showcasing some of the most riveting displays of artistic prowess, stage mastery and production talent, according to the organisers, Smooth Promotions.

Speaking on the partnership, Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Femi Oshinlaja, expressed Airtel’s delight to continue its support for the renowned music award.

“In line with Airtel’s brand values of innovation and excellence, the partnership with The Headies is a natural fit for us, as we are always delighted and do not rest on our commitment to towards supporting and nurturing the Nigerian creative industry, and providing a platform for talent discovery,” he said.